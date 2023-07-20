Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of CYCC stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.41.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.21. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYCC. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $113,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

