Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.4 %
Shares of CYCC stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.41.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.21. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
