The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. The company has a market cap of $19.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.42. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $1.83.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 71.76% and a negative net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter.
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
