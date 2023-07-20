The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. The company has a market cap of $19.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.42. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $1.83.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 71.76% and a negative net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Dixie Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 995,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.