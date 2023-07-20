Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $4.30.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.20). Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dynatronics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynatronics stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Dynatronics Co. ( NASDAQ:DYNT Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.45% of Dynatronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

