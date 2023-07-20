aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

LIFE has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, aTyr Pharma currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

aTyr Pharma Stock Performance

LIFE opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $105.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $4.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other aTyr Pharma news, Director Paul Schimmel bought 200,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 313,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,301.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of aTyr Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,139,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 26,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 48.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 26,909 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 12.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 85,823 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,208,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,910,000 after purchasing an additional 39,068 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

See Also

