GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. GigaMedia has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 42.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.24% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

