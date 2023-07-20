GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. GigaMedia has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 42.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%.
GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
