Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

FORD opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Forward Industries has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.47.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 41.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Free Report ) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.56% of Forward Industries worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

