StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Siebert Financial from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ SIEB opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $79.00 million, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Siebert Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Siebert Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

