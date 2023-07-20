Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a d+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.04. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $3.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.