ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley Financial

Investment analysts at B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.18% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.15.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average is $13.45. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $18.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $119.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.54 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. Research analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACV Auctions news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 238,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,818,288.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 276,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,424,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $48,090,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 238,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,818,288.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 276,550 shares in the company, valued at $4,424,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,618,339 shares of company stock valued at $76,623,219 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Stories

