Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

TRIB opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. Trinity Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

