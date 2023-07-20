First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

First Savings Financial Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.11. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $24.09.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $22.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 7.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 33,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 41,765 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 18,908 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

