Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ GLMD opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.34.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.41.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
