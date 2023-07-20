Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of SALM opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. Salem Media Group has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.49 million for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 49,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 70,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 16,481 shares in the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

