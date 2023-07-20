Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Price Performance
Shares of SALM opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. Salem Media Group has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.49 million for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Salem Media Group Company Profile
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Salem Media Group
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.