Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Up 0.4 %

Taitron Components stock opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 21.52%.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taitron Components Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.