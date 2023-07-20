Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of STRM stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $75.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.35.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 47.32%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions
Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Streamline Health Solutions
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.