Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of STRM stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $75.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.35.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 47.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 11.6% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

