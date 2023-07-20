TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESS has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair cut shares of TESSCO Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered TESSCO Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

TESSCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.81. TESSCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies ( NASDAQ:TESS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.11). TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million.

In other TESSCO Technologies news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $301,705.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,553,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,624,054.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TESSCO Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated engages in manufacture and distribution of technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

