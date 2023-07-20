Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xperi has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.25.

XPER stock opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. Xperi has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $126.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that Xperi will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Xperi by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Xperi by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Xperi by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Xperi by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 197,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Xperi by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

