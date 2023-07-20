Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SBGI has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sinclair from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sinclair from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of SBGI opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of $909.67 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66. Sinclair has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $25.79.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $3.30. Sinclair had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sinclair will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 27.93%.

Institutional Trading of Sinclair

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sinclair by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sinclair by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Sinclair by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Company Profile

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

