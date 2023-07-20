Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) CEO Stuart Rothstein Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $472,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,263,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

ARI opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 42.44, a quick ratio of 42.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 68,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 16,754 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $588,000. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 121,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 12,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.