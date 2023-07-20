Analyzing Redwood Capital Bancorp (RWCB) & The Competition

Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB – Get Free Report) is one of 299 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Redwood Capital Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Redwood Capital Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwood Capital Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Redwood Capital Bancorp Competitors 31.34% 11.20% 0.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Redwood Capital Bancorp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwood Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Redwood Capital Bancorp Competitors 1109 3553 3465 44 2.30

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 306.21%. Given Redwood Capital Bancorp’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Redwood Capital Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Redwood Capital Bancorp and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Redwood Capital Bancorp N/A N/A 43.89 Redwood Capital Bancorp Competitors $23.56 billion $624.08 million 230.70

Redwood Capital Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Redwood Capital Bancorp. Redwood Capital Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.7% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Redwood Capital Bancorp competitors beat Redwood Capital Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

Redwood Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Redwood Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Redwood Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, construction and development loans, term loans for machinery and equipment, and lines of credit for working capital, as well as industrial, agricultural, and personal credits. In addition, the company provides credit and debit cards, re-order checks, and online and mobile banking services. Redwood Capital Bancorp was founded in 2004 and is based in Eureka, California.

