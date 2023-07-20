Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) vs. Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Head to Head Analysis

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) and Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Woodside Energy Group and Vista Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodside Energy Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Vista Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vista Energy has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.28%. Given Vista Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vista Energy is more favorable than Woodside Energy Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodside Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Vista Energy 28.33% 38.18% 15.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and Vista Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

3.1% of Woodside Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of Vista Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Woodside Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and Vista Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodside Energy Group $16.82 billion 1.43 $6.50 billion N/A N/A Vista Energy $1.14 billion 2.17 $269.54 million $3.34 8.00

Woodside Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vista Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Woodside Energy Group has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Energy has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vista Energy beats Woodside Energy Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin. The company was formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd and changed its name to Woodside Energy Group Ltd in May 2022. Woodside Energy Group Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. in April 2022. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

