Contrasting Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) & Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF)

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) and Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pro-Dex and Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $42.04 million 1.55 $3.86 million $1.27 14.46 Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 9.72% 19.00% 9.85% Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.6% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.6% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pro-Dex and Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus target price of $527.50, suggesting a potential upside of 59.49%. Given Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Pro-Dex.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius AG engages in the provision of solutions for biopharmaceutical research. It operates through following divisions: Bioprocess Solutions (BPS), and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Bioprocess Solutions division focuses on single-use solutions, helps customers manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently. The Lab Products and services division serves the needs of laboratories performing research and quality control at pharma and biopharma companies and those of academic research institutes. The company was founded by Florence Sartorius, Sr. in 1870 and is headquartered in Goettingen, Germany.

