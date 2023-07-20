Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) & bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Financial Analysis

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Free Report) and bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Graphite Bio and bluebird bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graphite Bio N/A -31.47% -29.25% bluebird bio -3,054.45% -52.40% -19.92%

Risk and Volatility

Graphite Bio has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bluebird bio has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graphite Bio 1 8 0 0 1.89 bluebird bio 2 3 5 0 2.30

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Graphite Bio and bluebird bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Graphite Bio currently has a consensus price target of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 22.55%. bluebird bio has a consensus price target of $7.44, indicating a potential upside of 102.85%. Given bluebird bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe bluebird bio is more favorable than Graphite Bio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.2% of Graphite Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of bluebird bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.4% of Graphite Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of bluebird bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Graphite Bio and bluebird bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graphite Bio N/A N/A -$101.05 million ($1.80) -1.51 bluebird bio $4.03 million 96.83 -$266.58 million ($1.71) -2.15

Graphite Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than bluebird bio. bluebird bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Graphite Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

bluebird bio beats Graphite Bio on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH102 for the treatment of beta-thalassemia; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme. The company was formerly known as Integral Medicines, Inc., and changed its name to Graphite Bio, Inc. in August 2020. Graphite Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy. The company's clinical development programs include HGB-205, HGB-206, and HGB-210 to evaluate the safety and efficacy of lovo-cel in the treatment of patients with SCD; and HGB-204, HGB-205, HGB-207, and HGB-212 to evaluate the safety and efficacy of beti-cel in the treatment of patients with ß-thalassemia. It has license agreement with Orchard Therapeutics Limited. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Somerville, Massachusetts.

