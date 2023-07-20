Short Interest in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Drops By 13.8%

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the June 15th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.
First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ FBZ opened at $10.93 on Thursday. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The company has a market cap of $6.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22.
First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.3441 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index weighted in tiers and selected using growth and value factors. FBZ was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
