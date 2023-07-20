Short Interest in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Expands By 9.7%

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,910,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the June 15th total of 13,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days. Approximately 17.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mister Car Wash news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $1,886,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,564,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,411,431.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,486.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $1,886,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,564,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,411,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 957,755 shares of company stock worth $8,730,299. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 58,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,990,000 after acquiring an additional 98,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 318.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 378,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 288,254 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCW. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

NYSE MCW opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.08. Mister Car Wash has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $225.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Further Reading

