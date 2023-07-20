Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,340,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the June 15th total of 17,630,000 shares. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $5.78 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The company has a market cap of $813.70 million, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.56). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $252.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.21 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HPP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 65.8% during the second quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 67,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 15.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 832,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 108,396 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 34.2% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 307,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 78,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth about $415,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

