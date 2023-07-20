Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Short Interest Up 9.7% in June

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,850,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the June 15th total of 8,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.32. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.27.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.