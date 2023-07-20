Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the June 15th total of 91,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Colony Bankcorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $10.27 on Thursday. Colony Bankcorp has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend

Colony Bankcorp ( NASDAQ:CBAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.92 million. Equities research analysts expect that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 1,014.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 82.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 34,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Further Reading

