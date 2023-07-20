Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 660,400 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the June 15th total of 766,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Full House Resorts news, Director Eric J. Green bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $48,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,385.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,060. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,662,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,972,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Full House Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Full House Resorts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after buying an additional 22,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLL opened at $6.71 on Thursday. Full House Resorts has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $50.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Full House Resorts will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

FLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Full House Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; Grand Lodge Casino in Incline Village, Nevada; and American Place / The Temporary in Waukegan, Illinois.

