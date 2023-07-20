La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the June 15th total of 3,330,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 365,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.11. La-Z-Boy has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $33.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average of $28.21.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $561.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.03 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 6.41%. La-Z-Boy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that La-Z-Boy will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of La-Z-Boy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1815 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 20.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,055,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,109,000 after buying an additional 70,057 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,071,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,330,000 after buying an additional 202,121 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,713,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,832,000 after buying an additional 34,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,408,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 0.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,110,000 after buying an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on La-Z-Boy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

