First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the June 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,806,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,873,000 after purchasing an additional 513,191 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 1,887.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 148,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 140,881 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 15,231 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 792.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 95,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,020,000.

Get First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLN opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $20.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5198 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.63%. This is a positive change from First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.