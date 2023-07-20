Short Interest in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Increases By 9.6%

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the June 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet lowered IF Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.

IROQ stock opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.53. IF Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97.

IF Bancorp ( NASDAQ:IROQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.98 million during the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 15.12%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IF Bancorp stock. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,695 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares during the quarter. IF Bancorp accounts for approximately 0.4% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 1.45% of IF Bancorp worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

