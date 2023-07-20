Short Interest in FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ:FLJ) Declines By 13.8%

FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ:FLJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 278,500 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the June 15th total of 323,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 438,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLJ Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FLJ Group stock. Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ:FLJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 460,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. FLJ Group makes up about 0.5% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Highlander Partners L.P. owned 0.27% of FLJ Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

FLJ Group Price Performance

Shares of FLJ Group stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. FLJ Group has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $4.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06.

FLJ Group Company Profile

FLJ Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company leases apartments from landlords, transforms them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to people. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

