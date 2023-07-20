Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Short Interest Update

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 827,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the June 15th total of 754,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of APOG opened at $46.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.70. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 20.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on APOG. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Apogee Enterprises

In other news, insider Meghan Marie Elliott sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,144.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Meghan Marie Elliott sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,144.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $61,018.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,442.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 27.8% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,909,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,931,000 after acquiring an additional 89,978 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,124,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,009,000 after purchasing an additional 29,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

