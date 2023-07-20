Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Short Interest Update

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the June 15th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Aeterna Zentaris Trading Up 1.9 %

Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

AEZS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

