DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $58,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 810.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
JEPQ opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $49.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.88.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
