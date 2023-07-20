DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $58,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 810.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

JEPQ opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $49.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.88.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.3668 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.