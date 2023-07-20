Credit Suisse Group Trims The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Target Price to $135.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.6 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $132.38 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $176.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,188,000 after buying an additional 623,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,264,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,289,000 after buying an additional 36,414 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,490,000 after buying an additional 7,544,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,219,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,146,000 after acquiring an additional 171,876 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

