Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Triton International from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Triton International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. B. Riley cut Triton International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, CJS Securities cut Triton International to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.00.

Triton International Stock Performance

NYSE TRTN opened at $84.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Triton International has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $84.68.

Triton International Dividend Announcement

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $397.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.60 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 42.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Triton International will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. Triton International’s payout ratio is currently 25.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triton International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Triton International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 55,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Triton International during the 4th quarter valued at $3,139,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Triton International by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Triton International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 49,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Triton International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

See Also

