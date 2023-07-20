The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Increased to $144.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $144.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $132.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $176.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.88. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544,029 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,916 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,535,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,876 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 187.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,319,000 after buying an additional 1,304,196 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile



The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

