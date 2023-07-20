Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.14.

HSIC stock opened at $79.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.82. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,897,599.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,501.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,897,599.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,501.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,018. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.5% during the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 229,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 11.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 552.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

