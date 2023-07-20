Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $241.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STZ. TD Cowen upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $264.90.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $267.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $269.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.46 and its 200-day moving average is $230.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.41, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.