Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $177.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $150.45.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE RSG opened at $149.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.62. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $120.58 and a twelve month high of $153.38. The stock has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 126,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,393,000 after buying an additional 24,276 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 394,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,465,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 41,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,298,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

