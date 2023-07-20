Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Evercore ISI

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

STZ has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. HSBC raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $264.90.

NYSE:STZ opened at $267.93 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $269.38. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.41, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.46 and a 200-day moving average of $230.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -194.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

