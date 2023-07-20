Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Barclays

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SCHW has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Charles Schwab from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.59.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $66.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $424,700,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

