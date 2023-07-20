StockNews.com Lowers Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Stock Down 0.1 %

PSTG opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average is $28.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,286.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $589.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $379,891.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 162,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,602,000.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $325,945.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,060.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $379,891.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,991 shares in the company, valued at $5,602,000.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,373 shares of company stock worth $5,833,636. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 280.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.