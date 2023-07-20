Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Downgraded by OTR Global

OTR Global lowered shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) to a positive rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tapestry from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Tapestry Price Performance

NYSE TPR opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.35.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Tapestry by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

