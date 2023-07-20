RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Morgan Stanley

RingCentral (NYSE:RNGFree Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on RingCentral from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on RingCentral from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised RingCentral from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.33.

RingCentral Trading Up 7.8 %

RNG stock opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $59.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average is $33.58.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNGGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $533.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.66 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $2,029,211.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,356,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $2,029,211.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,356,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 12,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $413,999.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 312,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,713,631.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,276 shares of company stock worth $3,231,069 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,739,000 after purchasing an additional 420,567 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in RingCentral by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,602,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,144,000 after purchasing an additional 940,926 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP increased its holdings in RingCentral by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,375,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,841,000 after purchasing an additional 495,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,931,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,228,000 after acquiring an additional 216,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,665,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,090,000 after acquiring an additional 150,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

