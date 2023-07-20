RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Morgan Stanley

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on RingCentral from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on RingCentral from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised RingCentral from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.33.

RNG stock opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $59.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average is $33.58.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $533.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.66 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $2,029,211.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,356,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $2,029,211.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,356,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 12,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $413,999.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 312,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,713,631.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,276 shares of company stock worth $3,231,069 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,739,000 after purchasing an additional 420,567 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in RingCentral by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,602,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,144,000 after purchasing an additional 940,926 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP increased its holdings in RingCentral by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,375,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,841,000 after purchasing an additional 495,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,931,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,228,000 after acquiring an additional 216,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,665,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,090,000 after acquiring an additional 150,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

