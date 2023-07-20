Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SCHW. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Charles Schwab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.59.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $66.03 on Wednesday. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average of $62.65. The company has a market cap of $116.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $424,700,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

