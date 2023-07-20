Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Pentair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Shares of PNR opened at $66.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Pentair has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $67.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.15.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 54.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Pentair by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Pentair by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Pentair by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

