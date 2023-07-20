Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAH. StockNews.com began coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $52.77 on Wednesday. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.45 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.93.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 181.25%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 52.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

